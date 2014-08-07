|
Ghani orders elimination of all groups posing threat to Afghan forces
January 18, 2015 President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered to eliminate all individuals and groups posing threat to Afghan National Security Forces. Deputy defense minister Baz Mohammad Jawhari said...
Monday, 26 January 2015
Militants Posing as ISIS Are Taliban
19 January 2015 In response queries of Senators, acting Minister of Defense Enayatollah Nazari on Monday reported that the insurgents operating in regions of Afghanistan have labeled themselves as...
Monday, 26 January 2015
Turkey to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan to 1,100
January 19, 2015 Turkey will increase the number of its soldiers in Afghanistan from 700 to 1,100, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. "We will increase the...
Monday, 26 January 2015
ISIS Increasingly Active in Southern Afghanistan
January 12, 2015 In the wake of a video showing regional ISIS supporters beheading a Pakistani soldier, Afghan officials confirmed that ISIS is not only active in Pakistan, but increasingly so...
Wednesday, 14 January 2015
Pro ISIS Backers Behead Captured Pakistani Soldier
January 11, 2015 A new video shows a group of Afghan and Pakistan militants who have pledged allegiance to ISIS beheading a captured Pakistani soldier, the first such video to...
Wednesday, 14 January 2015
Russia Drafts Agreement On Afghan Arms Supplies
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty December 29, 2014 Russia is drafting a framework agreement that would govern supplies of weapons to Afghanistan. President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir...
Sunday, 04 January 2015