January 19, 2015 Turkey will increase the number of its soldiers in Afghanistan from 700 to 1,100, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. "We will increase the...

19 January 2015 In response queries of Senators, acting Minister of Defense Enayatollah Nazari on Monday reported that the insurgents operating in regions of Afghanistan have labeled themselves as...

January 18, 2015 President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered to eliminate all individuals and groups posing threat to Afghan National Security Forces. Deputy defense minister Baz Mohammad Jawhari said...

ISIS Increasingly Active in Southern Afghanistan January 12, 2015 In the wake of a video showing regional ISIS supporters beheading a Pakistani soldier, Afghan officials confirmed that ISIS is not only active in Pakistan, but increasingly so... Wednesday, 14 January 2015

Pro ISIS Backers Behead Captured Pakistani Soldier January 11, 2015 A new video shows a group of Afghan and Pakistan militants who have pledged allegiance to ISIS beheading a captured Pakistani soldier, the first such video to... Wednesday, 14 January 2015