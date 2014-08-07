Banner
Money on War Against Drug Wasted - Thursday, 07 August 2014 10:55
$1 Trillion Trove of Rare Minerals Revealed Under Afghanistan - Tuesday, 09 September 2014 15:48
ANSF Ready to Take Over Security Responsibilities - Tuesday, 30 September 2014 16:10
U.S. Ends Control Of Afghan Prisons - Wednesday, 17 December 2014 12:32
Who Are the Pakistani Taliban? - Thursday, 25 December 2014 05:52
Taliban Leader is in Karachi city of Pakistan - Tuesday, 30 December 2014 00:22
Classified Documents; terrorism-related arrests during past 3 years - Tuesday, 30 December 2014 00:40
What caused the Afghan government cyber-attack? - Sunday, 04 January 2015 06:53
U.S.-funded facilities barely working in Afghan camp - Wednesday, 14 January 2015 12:25
Ghani orders elimination of all groups posing threat to Afghan forces - Monday, 26 January 2015 15:35
President Karzai’s Interview with Voice of America - Wednesday, 23 July 2014 12:41
Watchdog: U.S. may be funding Afghan terrorists through dubious business ties - Monday, 04 August 2014 11:55
Does Afghanistan’s New Mining Law Benefit Its Mafias? - Friday, 05 September 2014 18:01
How to Build a New Afghanistan - Friday, 05 September 2014 18:07
Taliban Are Nearing Control of Key District - Tuesday, 16 September 2014 06:13
5 priorities for Afghanistan - Thursday, 16 October 2014 06:39
Will Helmand turn into Taliban sanctuary after British forces' withdrawal? - Wednesday, 05 November 2014 04:39
U.S. hands Pakistan senior militant detained in Afghanistan - Wednesday, 17 December 2014 12:09
Militants Posing as ISIS Are Taliban - Monday, 26 January 2015 15:29
Karzai Accepts US-Mediated Election Deal as 'Bitter Pill' - Saturday, 19 July 2014 01:57
Why Afghanistan's National Unity Government Is Risky - Wednesday, 30 July 2014 23:59
The United States Has Outspent the Marshall Plan to Rebuild Afghanistan - Monday, 04 August 2014 11:48
Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over border attack - Thursday, 07 August 2014 11:13
Development projects are inefficient - Monday, 18 August 2014 11:01
Afghans Laud, Rights Groups Concerned By 'Take No Prisoners' Orders - Sunday, 31 August 2014 17:13
ANA, One of Karzai's Top Legacies - Tuesday, 30 September 2014 16:18
Militants In Afghanistan, Pakistan Claiming Allegiance To IS - Tuesday, 30 September 2014 16:20
Turkey to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan to 1,100 - Monday, 26 January 2015 15:26
Why Afghanistan Won't End Up Like Iraq  - Saturday, 05 July 2014 05:18
Afghanistan Civilian Casualties Hit Record High - Saturday, 12 July 2014 02:31
Interview with Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai - Saturday, 19 July 2014 01:29
Saffron to Replace Poppy - Wednesday, 23 July 2014 12:29
Taliban's Summer Advances Spark Policy Questions - Monday, 04 August 2014 12:08
SAIL resumes negotiations to setup $1.14b steel plant in Afghanistan - Wednesday, 13 August 2014 11:40
What Role Can India Play in Defusing Afghanistan's Election Crisis? - Tuesday, 16 September 2014 06:07
ISIS Increasingly Active in Southern Afghanistan - Wednesday, 14 January 2015 12:21
Pakistani group vows to rise ISIS flag above south Asia - Tuesday, 15 July 2014 05:28
AP INTERVIEW with Dr. Abdullah - Saturday, 19 July 2014 01:21
Afghanistan signs operational agreement on TAPI gas pipeline - Wednesday, 23 July 2014 12:24
If politics go wrong in Afghanistan, what happens to the economy? - Monday, 04 August 2014 12:01
Delays, fights marred Afghanistan's election recount - Tuesday, 02 September 2014 15:57
Pro ISIS Backers Behead Captured Pakistani Soldier - Wednesday, 14 January 2015 12:10
Afghanistan’s biggest oil man - Saturday, 12 July 2014 02:37
Afghanistan Candidates O.K. Audit - Tuesday, 15 July 2014 05:20
Anxious Moments for an Afghanistan on the Brink - Saturday, 19 July 2014 01:13
U.S. squandered $34 million on failed Afghan soybean project - Wednesday, 30 July 2014 23:44
Russia Drafts Agreement On Afghan Arms Supplies - Sunday, 04 January 2015 06:37
What did $7 billion spent on opium eradication in Afghanistan buy? - Saturday, 05 July 2014 05:07
Afghan Taliban Commander Killed In Badakhshan - Tuesday, 15 July 2014 05:16
Taliban Declares Defeat of NATO in Afghanistan - Sunday, 04 January 2015 06:29
Karzai signs law to curb financing of terrorism - Saturday, 05 July 2014 04:45
US: Mullah Omar will not be targeted - Tuesday, 30 December 2014 00:19
Afghanistan looks to censor Facebook - Saturday, 05 July 2014 04:53
UN Says Afghan Civilian Casualties Hit Record High - Thursday, 25 December 2014 06:03
Baqizoi dismissed due to Taliban attack - Saturday, 19 July 2014 01:06
German troops to stay in Afghanistan in NATO-led mission - Thursday, 25 December 2014 05:57
Pakistan raises issue of terrorists' sanctuaries with Afghan officials - Saturday, 05 July 2014 04:48
Afghanistan is ready to cooperate’ in fight against Pakistan Taliban - Thursday, 25 December 2014 05:49
Merry Christmas - Wednesday, 24 December 2014 03:39
UN Urging Taliban to Reduce Afghan Civilian Casualties - Sunday, 21 December 2014 04:44
Inmate Jailed For Decade Escapes Prison in Kabul - Friday, 19 December 2014 22:20
No Coordination Between Security Agencies: Ghani - Friday, 19 December 2014 22:10
Afghan Soldier Who Fled US Training Sent to Canada - Friday, 19 December 2014 22:05
Pakistan army chief visits Kabul - Wednesday, 17 December 2014 12:56
Kabul French school bomber was pardoned by Karzai - Wednesday, 17 December 2014 12:41
Pakistan trench along Afghan border enrages Kabul - Wednesday, 10 December 2014 10:22
CIA Tortured Many, Lied Often, Gained Little Intel - Wednesday, 10 December 2014 10:10
Monthly Average of 37 Mine Blast Victims Recorded in 2014 - Sunday, 07 December 2014 22:13
NATO Welcomes Ratification of BSA, SOFA by Afghan Parliament - Sunday, 07 December 2014 22:08
US may send additional troops to Afghanistan next year - Wednesday, 03 December 2014 11:10
Aid Agencies Temporarily Exit Afghanistan as Security Worsens - Wednesday, 03 December 2014 11:04
Kabul Police Chief’s Resignation Rejected - Wednesday, 03 December 2014 10:57
Kabul police chief steps down - Sunday, 30 November 2014 12:44
Militants Attack on Foreign missions continue - Sunday, 30 November 2014 12:22
Oxfam Says Women Excluded From Peace Talks With Taliban - Friday, 28 November 2014 01:03
Afghanistan Quietly Lifts Ban on Nighttime Raids - Friday, 28 November 2014 00:57
Afghan Lawmakers Approve Security Accords with US, NATO - Friday, 28 November 2014 00:51
Taliban Supreme leader Mullah Omar has possibly died - Monday, 24 November 2014 10:15
Obama Order Expands Afghan War Powers in 2015 - Monday, 24 November 2014 10:12
German Cabinet approves new mandate for Afghanistan mission - Friday, 21 November 2014 00:02
Musharraf warns of proxy war with India in Afghanistan - Thursday, 20 November 2014 23:55
43 Percent of Schools in Helmand Remain Closed - Wednesday, 05 November 2014 05:14
Afghanistan, China Pledge Long-Term Partnership - Wednesday, 05 November 2014 04:58
Afghan Leader Makes Rare Reference to Taliban - Saturday, 01 November 2014 05:16
Taliban free Russian pilot after 18 months in captivity - Saturday, 01 November 2014 05:12
China to host international meeting on Afghanistan - Tuesday, 28 October 2014 07:16
Afghan Poppy Cultivation At All-Time High - Sunday, 26 October 2014 13:24
Roadmap for tension-free ties of Pakistan, Afghanistan - Sunday, 26 October 2014 13:19
Abdullah Calls for Policy Clarification - Monday, 20 October 2014 16:12
Hundreds of Taliban launch deadly Afghan attacks - Monday, 20 October 2014 16:05
Merkel considers extension of Afghanistan mission - Thursday, 16 October 2014 07:25
EU announces €1.4b in new development aid package for Afghanistan - Thursday, 16 October 2014 07:10
IWA Releases Report on Corruption in Afghanistan - Thursday, 16 October 2014 07:01
Deficiencies in Government Structures - Thursday, 16 October 2014 06:52
Foreign and Afghan Joint Military Operation to Begin in Helmand - Thursday, 16 October 2014 06:49
U.S. Concerned About U.N's Handling Of Afghanistan Funds - Friday, 10 October 2014 16:41
Nearly $500 Million Pentagon Plane Project Netted $32,000 in Scrap Metal - Friday, 10 October 2014 16:06
Belgian Air Force completes pullout from Afghanistan - Wednesday, 08 October 2014 17:00
U.S. General Says Afghan Casualties Have Increased - Wednesday, 08 October 2014 16:56
Taliban Kill Afghan-Australian Man - Monday, 06 October 2014 11:47

Ghani orders elimination of all groups posing threat to Afghan forces

Ghani orders elimination of all groups posing threat to Afghan forces

January 18, 2015 President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered to eliminate all individuals and groups posing threat to Afghan National Security Forces. Deputy defense minister Baz Mohammad Jawhari said...

Monday, 26 January 2015

Militants Posing as ISIS Are Taliban

Militants Posing as ISIS Are Taliban

19 January 2015 In response queries of Senators, acting Minister of Defense Enayatollah Nazari on Monday reported that the insurgents operating in regions of Afghanistan have labeled themselves as...

Monday, 26 January 2015

Turkey to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan to 1,100

Turkey to increase number of soldiers in Afghanistan to 1,100

January 19, 2015 Turkey will increase the number of its soldiers in Afghanistan from 700 to 1,100, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. "We will increase the...

Monday, 26 January 2015

ISIS Increasingly Active in Southern Afghanistan

ISIS Increasingly Active in Southern Afghanistan

January 12, 2015 In the wake of a video showing regional ISIS supporters beheading a Pakistani soldier, Afghan officials confirmed that ISIS is not only active in Pakistan, but increasingly so...

Wednesday, 14 January 2015

Pro ISIS Backers Behead Captured Pakistani Soldier

Pro ISIS Backers Behead Captured Pakistani Soldier

January 11, 2015 A new video shows a group of Afghan and Pakistan militants who have pledged allegiance to ISIS beheading a captured Pakistani soldier, the first such video to...

Wednesday, 14 January 2015

Russia Drafts Agreement On Afghan Arms Supplies

Russia Drafts Agreement On Afghan Arms Supplies

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty December 29, 2014  Russia is drafting a framework agreement that would govern supplies of weapons to Afghanistan.  President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir...

Sunday, 04 January 2015

